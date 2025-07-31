US beverage brand High Noon recalls energy drink cans accidentally filled with vodka

American alcoholic beverage brand High Noon has announced a recall of vodka seltzer cans that were accidentally labelled as Celsius energy drinks. Cans labelled as Celsius Astro Vibe Sparkling Blue Razz Edition were discovered in some shipments of High Noon’s Beach Variety 12-packs. Some cans filled with High Noon vodka seltzer were mislabeled as energy drinks and shipped to retailers. (Instagram/@highnoonsunsips)

How the mix-up happened

The mix-up occurred when a packaging supplier erroneously shipped empty Celsius cans to High Noon, a brand that specializes in hard seltzer. High Noon filled the cans with alcohol. The mislabeled cans were then shipped to Florida, New York, Ohio, South Carolina, Virginia and Wisconsin, between July 21 and 23.

“Consumption of the liquid in these cans will result in unintentional alcohol ingestion,” said a post on the US Food and Drug Administration website.

High Noon is a brand of E&J Gallo Winery and does not own Celsius energy drinks. It is now urging consumers to discard cans that were affected in the mix-up and contact the company for a refund.

According to a Bloomberg report, a Gallo spokeswoman said that the voluntary recall stemmed from “a labeling error from our can supplier,” and that it was working with the FDA, retailers and distributors to proactively manage the recall.

The spokeswoman refused to provide the name of the supplier.

So far, there have been no reports of injury or accidental consumption of alcohol due to the mislabeling.