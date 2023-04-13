Arnold Schwarzenegger fixes 'giant' pothole that's been bothering people for weeks

After being fed up with a huge pothole that was becoming a problem for the residents of California, Arnold Schwarzenegger decided to repair it himself. The former California governor and actor shared that the pothole had been 'screwing up cars and bicycles for weeks.' So, he decided to take the matter into his own hands to fix the issue. He even shared a video of himself and a volunteer repairing the road with concrete.

Arnold Schwarzenegger fixed pothole that's been causing trouble in his neighbourhood.(Twitter/@Schwarzenegger)

"Today, after the whole neighborhood has been upset about this giant pothole that's been screwing up cars and bicycles for weeks, I went out with my team and fixed it. I always say, let's not complain, let's do something about it. Here you go," wrote Arnold Schwarzenegger in a Twitter post. The video shows him and a volunteer filling the pothole with concrete. As the video progresses, a woman in her car notices them and thanks them for their good work.

Take a look at the post below:

This video was shared just one day ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed 4.4 million times. The post has also received several comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "You have always been someone I looked up to since I was a kid. I sincerely admire you! Love doers and action!!" A second added, "Good for you, sir. Don't complain... do." A third shared, "Thank you, Mr. Schwarzenegger! It's a big headache in South Carolina as well." "Absolutely love this! This hits home, just do it and take care of it," shared a fourth.