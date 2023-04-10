UK man's clever way of getting potholes filled wins the Internet. Here's how

Potholes on roads pose a great danger to anyone driving or accidentally walking on it. So when a man in the UK noticed several potholes in his area, he devised a creative way for the authorities to take notice and fill them up. UK man fills potholes with toys. (Facebook/@ Brightlingsea -The Hole Picture)

According to BBC. 66-year-old Andy Conroy gathered toys from his grandchildren and charity shops to raise awareness about potholes in Brightlingsea in Essex. Conroy used these toys and put them in the middle of the pothole. He then would click pictures of them and share them on his Facebook page called Brightlingsea -The Hole Picture. With each picture, Conroy also shared an amusing story.

"I don't know if it will get the potholes fixed any quicker, but we're all having a good laugh about it. "People seem to be enjoying them," Conroy told BBC.

Check out some of his posts below:

His creative posts soon caught the attention of the Essex County Council, who recognized the urgency of the matter and took action to fix the potholes. “A team of engineers from Essex County Council have worked non-stop through the night mending all our roads. In charge of the of the Highway Maintenance Department's operation was Phil MaCavity (known as 'Mac' to his friends). Earlier this morning, we chatted over a takeaway coffee and bacon roll. He said, 'We're all feeling a bit tired now after a long night, but we are really proud to have done this for the people of Brightlingsea. We have just a couple more holes to fill, but they will all be done by noon TODAY,'” wrote Conroy on his Fcebook page.

These posts were shared just a few days ago. Since being posted, several people have liked and commented on these pictures.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "Just Brilliant!!" A second person posted, "Brilliant !! Well done, Andy." A third wrote, "I have just seen you on Look East, Andy. Brilliant idea. I will be following you on Facebook from now on. Many thanks."