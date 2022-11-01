Artist creates Ram Darbar sketch by writing Ram over one lakh times. Watch

The internet is filled with fascinating content that can keep us hooked for hours. There is so much to discover that one thing or another will surprise you. One such video that has recently caught the attention of many netizens is of an artist who is making a painting of Ram Darbar. If you are wondering what's so special about this painting, let us tell you. Jodhpur-based artist Dr Shivani Manda's distinctive sketching style has generated a lot of talk online. Instead of using paintbrushes or coloured pencils, Manda created the painting by repeatedly writing the word "Ram" in the Devnagari script one lakh and eleven times. The woman used various coloured sketch pens to complete the drawing and made the perfect sketch.

The artist even shared the lengthy process and showed her followers how she completed the sketch.

Take a look at Dr Shivani Manda making Ram Darbar here:

Ever since this video was shared on the social media platform, it has been viewed 9.5 million times. The video also has 1.1 million likes and several comments. Many people were left stunned by her skills. One user in the Instagram comments wrote, "Brilliant work. Hats off to your great work. It's not easy. Appreciating your patience." Another person said, "Very, very beautiful. That was awesome." A third person said, "What a talent. So so so beautiful." "Wow, this is brilliant," added a fourth. Some other Instagram users have reacted using emojis.

