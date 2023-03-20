Artist draws Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday dance frame by frame, viral video wows people

Netflix dropped Jenna Ortega’s iconic Wednesday dance at Rave’N in November last year, and it has since then raked favourable reviews from people worldwide. While many copied her unhinged dance steps set to the tunes of Goo Goo Muck by The Cramps, others recreated her look from the show. Now, an artist encashed the opportunity and showcased his impressive skills by drawing Jenna Ortega’s iconic dance frame by frame. Yes, you read that right! The image, taken from the viral video, shows Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday dance drawn frame by frame by an artist.(Instagram/@davidezezza_art)

“Wednesday dance drawn frame by frame,” read the caption shared alongside the video by Italy-based artist Davide Zezza. According to his bio, he is a self-taught 24-year-old artist. The video opens with a sketch of Jenna Ortega’s character from Wednesday kept on a pile of papers. As the video goes on, the artist sets a stopwatch on his smartphone. Soon, the video shows his sketches frame by frame. The sketches, at one point in time, appear as if one is watching a video inside a video.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared on March 8, the video has amassed more than 2.9 million views. The share has also a plethora of lakhs of likes and comments from netizens.

Check out the reactions below:

“It’s a very good 32-second show, but there’s probably 32 hours of work behind it. Hail to your labor. Very, very beautiful. Processed one by one with quite a lot of patience, this is great,” wrote an individual. Another added, “You are crazy! So cool!” “Wow wow wow wow. How long did it take you to draw that?” expressed a third. “I’m truly amazed by your dedication... I even forgot that I was looking at a drawing at one point, it looks so real like I’m watching a video of the dance... just amazing,” shared a fourth.