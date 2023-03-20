Man dances to Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh’s Dum Dum. Watch

Even after years of its release, Dum Dum is still a quintessential party number. The foot-tapping song from the 2010 romance drama Band Baaja Baaraat was picturised on actors Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh. It was sung by singers Benny Dayal and Himani Kapoor and was written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The energetic song was composed by the duo Salim and Sulaiman Merchant. Recently, a video of a man dancing to this Bollywood track was shared on Instagram. The video is such that it may prompt you to get up and groove. The image shows Gaurav Singh dancing to Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh’s Dum Dum. (Instagram/@gauraavvvv)

Gaurav Singh shared the video on Instagram. According to his bio on the meta-owned platform, he is a content creator who loves to dance. “Danced after agesss!! Also this choreo,” he wrote in the video’s caption. The video shows Gaurav Singh, in a black tee and pants, showing some cool dance moves to the song Dum Dum. He even matches Ranveer Singh’s dance steps to the song.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared seven days ago on Instagram, the video has received over 42,700 views. Additionally, the video has accumulated more than 4,000 likes and a plethora of comments from netizens. The video received positive responses from netizens, who expressed that they found the dance moves ‘smooth’.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“The first step tho,” wrote an Instagram user with a fire emoticon. Another added, “Your moves are so smooth.” A third shared, “Dum dum mast hai.” “Unexpected,” expressed a fourth. A fifth posted, “You look adorable.” “Slayyyy,” commented a sixth.