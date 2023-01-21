Artist pours chai on a sketch to create amazing artwork. Watch

Have you ever seen those videos that start in an unassuming manner but end up surprising the viewers? Those are the videos that are often incredible to watch. Just like this video shared on Instagram by artist Lavi Naagar. The video shows him pouring chai on a sketch and then using it to create an amazing artwork.

The video opens to show a pencil sketch of Prafull Billore, founder of MBA Chai Wala. The artist then pours chai over the sketch. He then uses a brush to spread it across to complete the artwork.

Take a look at the video that is mesmerising to watch:

The video was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, it has accumulated more than 6.7 lakh views and is increasing. Additionally, the share has also received close to 23,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Instagram reacted:

Prafull Billore reacted to the video and wrote, “Wow. Bhai.” An individual added, “Broo himat hi nahi krunga kbhi. Btw gorgeous art.” A third expressed, “That's soooooooo niceee.” A fourth Instagram user added, “Awesome creativity. ” What are your thoughts on the video?