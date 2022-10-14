Home / Trending / Artist recreates Vincent van Gogh’s Starry Nights on nails, gets shoutout from YouTube

Artist recreates Vincent van Gogh’s Starry Nights on nails, gets shoutout from YouTube

trending
Published on Oct 14, 2022 11:30 AM IST

The video of an artist painting Vincent van Gogh’s Starry Nights on nails was shared by YouTube on their official Instagram page.

The image shows the artist's work of Vincent van Gogh’s Starry Nights on nails.(Instagram/@sandicrystal)
The image shows the artist's work of Vincent van Gogh’s Starry Nights on nails.(Instagram/@sandicrystal)
ByTrisha Sengupta

Nail art videos are often fascinating to watch. The creativity of the artists also leave people stunned. One such artist is receiving tons of praise from netizens after a video of hers got a shoutout from YouTube. The video shows an artist named Sandi recreating Vincent van Gogh’s Starry Nights on nails.

The video was originally posted on Sandi’s Instagram page. The post, however, captured people’s attention after being re-shared by YouTube on their official Instagram page. “Imagine having this incredible art on your fingernails,” they wrote and posted the video.

The timelapse video shows the artist skillfully recreating different parts of the painting on nails. It is the end result that may make your jaw drop.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared two days ago. Since being posted, the clip has gathered close to 8.1 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The video has also gathered nearly 27,000 likes. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Van Gogh Nails. Very Nice Job,” praised an Instagram user. “That’s some classic Van Gogh art on fingers. It’s beautiful,” expressed another. “Cool, what an idea to put artwork on fingernails,” commented a third. “I want this art on my nails right now,” wrote a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
vincent van gogh viral video instagram youtube + 2 more
vincent van gogh viral video instagram youtube + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out