Artist uses AI to visualise Game of Thrones’s Daenerys Targaryen, Jon Snow’s wedding in Kerala

With the advent of AI tools for image generation, people have been able to bring their imaginative ideas to life and even share them on social media. Among the numerous shares online, one, in particular, has captured the attention of netizens. It portrays pictures of two characters from the series Game of Thrones, Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow, having a wedding in Kerala.

AI-generated picture show GoT’s Daenerys Targaryen, Jon Snow’s wedding in Kerala. (Instagram/@withgokul)

Artist Gokul Pillai shared AI-generated pictures on Instagram with the caption, “They got married in Kerala and, trust me I was invited.” The images depict Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen dressed in stunning Indian wedding attire. Daenerys Targaryen adorns exquisite jewellery and wears gorgeous Indian outfits, while Jon Snow sports a traditional kurta and pyjama ensemble.

Take a look at the AI-generated pics right here:

Since being shared five days ago, the post has accumulated over 12,500 hearts, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even left their thoughts in the comments section.

Here’s how people reacted to the post:

“Game of Thrissur,” wrote an individual. Another added, “King in the south.” “Haha lovely,” expressed a third. A fourth commented, “The mother of tuskers.” “Amazing,” posted a fifth. A sixth shared, “They look stunning in a traditional Kerala look.”

