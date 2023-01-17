AI-generated pics of ‘people’ partying will prompt you to do a double take. Seen them yet?

For a few weeks now, AI-generated artwork has taken all over the Internet, thanks to their eerily realistic quotient. And the trend doesn’t seem to die down soon. From snow-clad pictures of metropolitan cities such as Delhi and Kolkata to photos of elderly people on fashion runways, social media is full of myriad shares. Now, a Twitter thread on AI-generated pictures of ‘people’ partying has gone viral online and received a plethora of reactions from netizens. The photos shared online show women smiling and grinning at the camera and men raising glasses for a toast.

“Midjourney is getting crazy powerful—none of these are real photos, and none of the people in them exist,” read the caption of the pictures shared on Twitter by a user who goes by Miles. He replied to his own tweet and posted some other pictures. “I had to be specific in order to get male-looking AI people—and even then, variation is a challenge. It definitely defaults to white people when you ask for ‘people’,” he wrote while sharing a few images.

While Twitter user Miles generated realistic-looking pictures of ‘people’ partying through the AI platform Midjourney, a closer look at the images may send chills down your spine. Wondering why? Well, the partygoers in the pictures either have missing body parts or too many of them. In several photos, ‘people’ are grinning with too many teeth, have more than five fingers, and an extra collarbone. One even shows a hand growing out of an arm, while the other shows tattoos that appear like a mould growing on their skin.

Take a look at the AI-generated pictures below:

I had to be specific in order to get male-looking AI people—and even then, variation is a challenge. It definitely defaults to white people when you ask for “people”. pic.twitter.com/x3P0LKL7MU — Miles (@mileszim) January 13, 2023

Since being posted on January 13, the share has received close to 30 million views, and the numbers are still going up. It has also raked up several likes, comments and retweets.

Here’s what people shared in the comments:

“This is a whole new tool for stay-at-home introverts who want to invent a vibrant social life for their online personae. No one can deny that they were at a party that never happened and was attended by imaginary friends. For those who need to get out more, this may be it,” posted an individual. “The teeth….. the stares…… the lighting…… straight out of a horror movie,” shared another. “Unpopular opinion: even though these art pieces have some terrible mistakes (such as having 57 fingers per hand and 458 teeth), it is still incredible to think a pc single-handedly made that just from a prompt. Sure, it has flaws, but from a pc it’s still incredible,” commented a third. “With all those fingers and teeth, we should be thankful these scary people do not exist,” joked a fourth.

