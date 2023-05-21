Home / Trending / Eiffel Tower to Christ the Redeemer: Artist uses AI to craft ‘inflatable wonders’

Eiffel Tower to Christ the Redeemer: Artist uses AI to craft ‘inflatable wonders’

ByArfa Javaid
May 21, 2023 04:29 PM IST

An artist’s ingenious use of AI has transformed historical monuments into ‘inflatable wonders’.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has unlocked a realm of endless possibilities, and it continues to surprise us as we stumble upon remarkable images brought to life by artists using its power. With just a few words as their guide, these artists create breathtaking artworks that defy imagination. From whimsical depictions of cricketers as toddlers to reimagining the historical construction of the Taj Mahal, these awe-inspiring creations are aplenty. Recently, an artist shared their collection of AI-generated pictures, and it has left viewers stunned.

Paris' Eiffel Tower to Brazil's Christ the Redeemer as imagined by an AI artist. (Instagram/@joooo.ann)
Paris' Eiffel Tower to Brazil's Christ the Redeemer as imagined by an AI artist. (Instagram/@joooo.ann)

Also Read: Woman asks AI to write email to airline after flight delay, people say ‘awesome’

AI artist Joann shared the pictures on Instagram with the caption: ‘Inflatable Wonders’. As the caption suggests, the post features iconic landmarks as inflatable monuments. From the Eiffel Tower, Roman Colosseum, and Stonehenge to the Pyramid, Leaning Tower of Pisa, and Christ the Redeemer, the post features ten historical monuments.

Take a look at the pictures right here:

Since being shared four days ago, the post has accumulated over 14,400 likes and numerous comments.

Here’s how people reacted to the AI-created images:

An Instagram user posted, “The Christ has 6 fingers in one hand!” “Curious to see in case it storms,” commented another. A third shared, “Absolutely magnificent.” “Amazing, please try the Great Wall,” requested a fourth. A fifth expressed, “Love it.” “These are literally wonderful,” remarked a sixth.

Also Read: AI-generated pics of ‘people’ partying will prompt you to do a double take. Seen them yet?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

Topics
its viral eiffel tower pisa + 1 more
its viral eiffel tower pisa
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out