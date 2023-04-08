Artist’s Hindi version of Until I Found You wows people, video goes viral

Do you regularly use social media? Then there is a high chance you have seen at least one video with Stephen Sanchez’s song Until I Found You playing in the background. Since its release last year, the song became a hit among netizens. From singing the song to dancing to it, social media is filled with various videos. There is a latest addition to that list but this new video comes with a twist. This clip shows an artist singing a Hindi version of the beautiful track.

The image is taken from the video of an artist singing the Hindi version of Stephen Sanchez’s Until I Found You.(Instagram/@kshitijanandmusic)

Instagram user and musician Kshitij Anand shared the video. The clip, taken from inside a car, shows rainfall with the song playing in the background. A text overlay also appears on the screen that reads, “POV: Wrote a Hindi version of this beautiful song.”

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared last month. Since being posted, the clip has gone viral. Till now, the video has accumulated close to 4.5 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the video has received several likes and comments.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Absolutely love it. Pura gana bana ke release kardo [Release the full version],” urged an Instagram user. “Am I the only one listening to this on repeat!” commented another. “That change from English to Hindi was so effortless. Beautiful song made more beautiful,” posted a third. “Such a beautiful song even in Hindi,” praised a fourth. “Omg I'm in love,” wrote a fifth.

