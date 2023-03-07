Home / Trending / This man's beautiful rendition of Apna Bana Le will win you over. Watch

This man's beautiful rendition of Apna Bana Le will win you over. Watch

trending
Published on Mar 07, 2023 08:24 AM IST

A cover of the song Apna Bana Le has gone viral on social media. Watch the full video of the rendition inside.

Man sings Apna Bana Le by Arijit Singh and Sachin-Jigar.(Instagram/@akshathacharya)
Man sings Apna Bana Le by Arijit Singh and Sachin-Jigar.(Instagram/@akshathacharya)
ByVrinda Jain

The song Apna Bana Le from the film Bhediya is receiving love from around the country. Sung by Arijit Singh and Sachin-Jigar, this romantic track has even gone viral on social media. Many are making reels on this song, and some are even sharing videos of them singing it. So, if you like this track too, you cannot miss out on this cover by an artist.

In a video shared by Instagram user Akshath Acharya, you can hear him singing this. The man is sitting on a sofa with a guitar in his hands. As he soulfully sings the song, he also plays the instrument. In the post's caption, he added, "It's been a while since I've loved a new bolly song this much."

Take a look at his video here:

This video was shared on February 26. Since being uploaded, it has been viewed over 1.4 million times. The clip also has several likes and comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual posted, "I'm not even lying; my heart burst with happiness as soon as the tune started playing, and I literally felt it! Thank you." Another person added, "Hey, your voice is very soothing and beautiful." "Keep going, brother," added a third. Many others have reacted to the clip using heart emojis

