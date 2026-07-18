‘Ase he 40,000- 45,000 aata hai’: Father-of-three leaves Gurgaon job to drive auto

A routine evening commute turned into an inspiring glimpse into a father's incredible dedication. Choosing a local auto-rickshaw ride home instead of a cab, a passenger struck up a conversation with his driver and uncovered a moving story of perseverance. The driver proudly shared that by working just eight hours a day, he earns about ₹45,000 every month. Though he was denied the chance to get a proper education himself, this hardworking father is channelling every bit of his earnings to ensure his children receive a bright academic future.

The man who said he earns ₹45,000 while driving auto. (Instagram/@kaashseakash)

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“Heartwarming story of an auto driver earning ₹45k as gig entrepreneur,” founder Akash Gupta wrote on Instagram while sharing a video. He added that the auto driver couldn’t get a proper education but makes sure that all his children get an education.

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“India is growing. On my way back home from the office, I took an auto instead of a cab. What started as a regular ride turned into one of the most interesting conversations I’ve had in a while,” Gupta recalled.

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{{^usCountry}} He added, “I asked the driver how much he earns, and his answer genuinely surprised me. ₹1,500–2,000 a day. Just 8 hours of driving. Around ₹50–60K a month, with nearly ₹40K in savings after expenses.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added, “I asked the driver how much he earns, and his answer genuinely surprised me. ₹1,500–2,000 a day. Just 8 hours of driving. Around ₹50–60K a month, with nearly ₹40K in savings after expenses.” {{/usCountry}}

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The founder said these are the stories that need to be highlighted, as they show “the real opportunities the gig economy is creating.”

What does the video show?

The video opens with a text insert that reads, “Uneducated auto driver earns ₹45K, making his kids go to school.” It further adds, “Auto driver says he earns ₹45K per month working 8-9 hours.

As the video progresses, Gupta asks the auto driver how much he earns. The driver gives a rough estimate, adding that he easily earns around ₹45,000 a month after expenses. He goes on to say that he used to work as a supervisor at a Gurgaon company for ₹25,000.

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Also Read: Watch: Hyderabad man quits Amazon, starts driving Uber to fulfil his passion

Explaining his daily routine, the driver says he works from morning till afternoon, then goes home for food and a bath. He also rests for an hour or so before starting to drive again around 4 pm and continues until 9 pm at night.

He shared that he has three kids who are staying in the village and studying.

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What did social media say?

An individual wrote, “He has a better life than me.” Another posted, “This is amazing.” Many reacted to the video using clapping or heart emoticons.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Hindustantimes.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)