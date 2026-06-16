Watch: Hyderabad man quits Amazon, starts driving Uber to fulfil his passion

A video telling the story of a corporate professional who quit a job at a major tech company to follow his dream of driving has gone viral. Captured during a ride, the video featured the driver explaining how his current profession at Uber lets him connect with people while exploring the city. The content creator behind the video noted that finding someone choosing happiness over societal pressure in India is incredibly rare. A content creator’s interaction with an Uber driver in Hyderabad. (Instagram/@chetnasingh___)

“In a country where most people leave their passions behind because of responsibilities and societal pressure, meeting someone who actually chose what makes him happy felt inspiring,” content creator Chetna Singh wrote on Instagram. Her bio suggests she is a software developer herself.

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The video opens with a text insert that reads, “He left Amazon and started Uber/Rapido.” Then Singh, riding inside a car, says, “Hi guys, I got an Uber can today and with me is Kumar sir and he was working at Amazon first and now to follow his passion he started driving… because driving is his passion.” She adds that he is one of Uber's highest-rated drivers.

When invited to speak, Kumar emphasises his deep passion for driving, explaining that the profession fulfils his love for interacting with people from different corners of the world. He adds that navigating the city streets also offers him the perfect opportunity to explore Hyderabad. Witnessing his enthusiasm, Singh remarks, “I usually don’t see people following their passion in India.”

She then turns the camera back to Kumar to ask when he began his journey as a cab driver. He responds that he left his previous job to join Uber back in 2014, proudly noting that he has completed nearly 23,600 trips since then.

(Hindustantimes.com has reached out to Chetna Singh. This report will be updated when she responds.)