Asia Cup 2025 final: India’s emphatic win over Pakistan sparks a wave of memes online

India emerged victorious in the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan, securing a five-wicket win in a nail-biting contest that went down to the final over. With this triumph, India claimed their ninth Asia Cup title and maintained their unbeaten record against Pakistan in the tournament, having won all three of their encounters. India beat Pakistan by 5 wickets in the Asia Cup 2025 final as fans celebrated online, flooding social media with memes.(AFP)

Fans quickly turned to social media to celebrate, flooding platforms with witty memes and humorous takes. From playful digs at Pakistan’s dramatic batting collapse to creative praise for India’s star performers, the online chatter captured the excitement of the final.

Check out the hilarious memes here:

Pakistan collapse after strong start

After India won the toss and chose to field, Pakistan looked poised for a strong total with an 84-run opening stand. At 113 for 1 in the 13th over, they were firmly in control. However, what followed was a monumental collapse. Within the next seven overs, Pakistan lost nine wickets for just 33 runs, finishing on 146 all out.

Kuldeep Yadav spearheaded the turnaround with a remarkable four-wicket haul, including three in a single over. Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel, and Jasprit Bumrah contributed crucial breakthroughs with two wickets each.

Tilak Varma rises to the occasion

India’s reply began shakily, with the top order faltering under pressure. Tilak Varma then steadied the innings, playing one of the most significant knocks of his career so far. Remaining unbeaten on 69 runs off 53 deliveries, he anchored the chase with composure and remarkable maturity.

The winning runs came from Rinku Singh’s bat, sending the Indian dressing room and the packed stands into celebrations. Yet for many, the night belonged to Tilak Varma, who announced himself as a reliable match-winner capable of thriving on the biggest stage.