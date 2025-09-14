Asia Cup 2025: India triumphs over Pakistan, social media explodes with memes

India’s emphatic seven-wicket victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup triggered a wave of memes across social media. Fans quickly flooded platforms with humorous takes, celebrating India’s dominant performance and mocking Pakistan’s struggles. From playful digs at Pakistan’s batting collapse to creative praise for Indian stars, memes became the centre of conversation on the internet. Memes erupted online as India outplayed Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025(REUTERS)

Chasing a modest target of 128, the Indian side completed the job with 25 balls to spare. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav anchored the innings with an unbeaten 47 from 37 deliveries, ensuring there were no late nerves. Abhishek Sharma had given India an explosive start, smashing 31 off just 13 balls to set the tone for the chase.

Early strikes rock Pakistan

The contest began in dramatic fashion as India’s bowlers struck in the opening overs. Hardik Pandya removed Saim Ayub with the first legal delivery of the match after starting with a wide. Jasprit Bumrah then dismissed Mohammad Haris in the following over, leaving Pakistan tottering at 6 for 2. Fakhar Zaman narrowly survived a close leg-before-wicket call on review, and together with Sahibzada Farhan tried to steady the innings. Their partnership lifted Pakistan to 42 for 2 by the end of the Powerplay.

Spin and pressure seal the collapse

Just as Pakistan looked to recover, Axar Patel dismissed Fakhar Zaman to restore India’s grip on the game. Kuldeep Yadav then took centre stage, striking twice in consecutive balls. After dropping a difficult return catch, he redeemed himself immediately by dismissing Hasan Nawaz, before trapping Mohammad Nawaz leg-before on the very next delivery. Farhan resisted with a patient 40 from 44 balls, but once he departed as Kuldeep’s third wicket, Pakistan’s innings unravelled. India’s bowlers wrapped up the opposition for 127, setting up a straightforward chase.

Before the match even began, the game had already attracted headlines. At the toss, India captain Suryakumar Yadav refused to shake hands with his Pakistan counterpart Salman Ali Agha. Introduced by commentator Ravi Shastri, Suryakumar kept his hand to himself, a moment that drew reactions online and became a talking point alongside the memes.