‘Assimilate or go back’: Indian man in US slams NRIs, video sparks heated debate

A video of an Indian man has gone viral on social media after he accused non-resident Indians (NRIs) of creating problems in the United States. The clip, posted on X by user Avi Dandiya, has triggered a debate online, with many disagreeing with his sweeping criticism of the Indian diaspora. Dandiya accuses NRIs of spreading filth in the US despite being welcomed with opportunities.(X/@avidandiya)

Sharing the video on X, Dandiya wrote, “Non Resident Indians I am telling you all unnecessarily you are inviting massive problems for your coming generations. Very alarming… Please do listen and try to understand. Andhbhakts in India you please stay away from this matter.”

In the video, Dandiya accuses NRIs of spreading filth in the US despite being welcomed with opportunities. “Try to assimilate. These are white people. They carry guns and walk with them,” he said, warning Indians living in America to respect their host country.

He went on to claim that Americans had provided everything for Indians abroad. “You people have been given temples. You have made cricket clubs. Americans even brought cricket to New York for you people,” he said. “Laws are also a thing in this country. This country is running because of laws.”

Dandiya also alleged that Indians were carrying forward bad habits from their home country. “You have a habit of breaking the law in your own country, so you brought the same culture here. Everyone knows what you guys are doing in the neighborhood. You have built ghettos here. Everyone knows,” he said.

Issuing a stark warning, he added, “I am guaranteeing you one thing - whether you guys suffer or not, your children will surely suffer. You left India and came here. You have brought India with you here.”

Dandiya urged NRIs to respect their opportunities. “Respect the people who gave you respect and jobs, don’t take advantage of that respect. Don’t take advantage of something that is given to you. You didn’t earn it. It’s given to you.”

He even accused Indians of damaging the environment in the US. “You have already polluted Ganga and Yamuna, and now you are polluting rivers and lakes in America,” he claimed.

Towards the end, he issued a blunt message to the Indian community abroad. “Behave and improve. Otherwise, pack your bags and get the hell out of the USA. Go back to where you came from.”

Internet divided

The video has gone viral, sparking heated reactions online. While some users supported his concerns, others slammed him for slamming the Indian community.

“If Indians want to carry their culture and customs everywhere and show it off openly, they might as well live in their own country and do it, or they should be private about it if living abroad,” one user wrote.

“He is absolutely right. People need to understand that whites will never see us south asians as 'people'. We can say whatever we want sitting here in India, but natives in western countries will take matter into their own hands. Tab hum kuch nahi kar paengein,” commented another.

“Absolutely. I never understood the reason to move abroad and take all that nonsense you left behind with you to create the same environment there. Then why leave in the first place if you love your country so much?” wrote a third user.

However, one user wrote, “You are still living with the sl@ve mentality. You have no right to tell people in India what to do.”

“Give the same lecture to so called peace loving community as well and see what happens!” remarked another.