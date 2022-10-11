Astronaut walks in microgravity, recreates scene from iconic sci-fi film. Can you guess the name of the movie?

European Space Agency astronaut and current resident at the International Space Station (ISS) Samantha Cristoforetti recently took to Twitter to ask a question to her followers. “I had to know… can you really walk in space with Velcro shoes?” she tweeted along with an image. The picture shows her standing in front of a screen with a particular scene from the film 2001: A Space Odyssey projected on it.

The astronaut a few days after tweeting also came up with the answer which was shared on Instagram by the European Space Agency (ESA). They shared a video of Cristoforetti recreating the famous scene from the film that shows a flight attendant walking around in a circle up a wall.

“Name the movie‼️”, the space agency posted. “Our astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti had to test if she could walk in microgravity with Velcro shoes, as it was portrayed in the space-cult movie ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’. As you can see, yes, you can, but very slowly,” they added.

Cristoforetti also shared a reply on her tweet. “2022 A Space Odyssey. Turns out, yes, you can walk with Velcro shoes. Slowly, very very slowly,” she wrote.

