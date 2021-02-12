IND USA
The image is a screenshot taken from the video shared by NASA.(Twitter/@NASA)
Astronomers discover a surprising sight while searching for 1 black hole. Watch

“Awesome work NASA,” wrote a Twitter user while commenting on the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:16 PM IST

If you are a regular user of social media, you may be aware of the various posts that NASA shares. The tweets educate people about what goes on in outer space. They also unveil different mysteries of the world that lies beyond our Blue Planet. Case in point, this tweet shared on NASA’s official Twitter profile. It explains about the surprising sight that a team of astronomers discovered while searching for one massive black hole using data collected by the Hubble Telescope.

“Searching in a sea of stars, a team of astronomers uncovered a surprising sight! While hunting for a massive black hole using @NASAHubble data, they uncovered a grouping of small black holes instead,” they wrote and shared an explanatory video. The post is complete with a blog link that describes more about the discovery.

Take a look at the video and prepare to get amazed:

With over 1.1 lakh views, several people have also shared tons of comments. People thanked the space agency for sharing the discovery.

“Wow. How beautiful and destructive. Real pics of the cluster. Thank you Hubble,” wrote a Twitter user. “Awesome work NASA,” said another. “This is amazing,” shared a third. “There are no limits in space, no borders and no end to space,” expressed a fourth.

What do you think of the video?

