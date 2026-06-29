‘At 32, my juniors earned more than me’: Man who once made ₹26,000 shares powerful life lesson

A post shared on X is resonating widely online for its honest reflection on career setbacks, personal loss, and learning to look beyond money when defining success. The post traces a long journey from early job struggles and modest earnings to facing difficult family health crises, and eventually finding a more grounded perspective on life. The post has struck an emotional chord with internet users. (Unsplash)

In the post, Paresh Pisipati shares how his professional journey did not begin as smoothly as many of his peers. Early on, he struggled to find stable employment after college, while others around him moved ahead faster in their careers.

“When I passed out of college at 21, I did not have a job like many of my friends. At 26, my salary was ₹26,000 while many of my friends and ex colleagues were already earning twice or more,” the post reads.

He adds that even at 32, when he believed he had reached a stable phase in life, he realised that some of his juniors, who were several years younger, were earning more than him. This comparison, he says, often left him feeling stuck and dissatisfied despite gradual progress.

(Also Read: Billionaire Baiju Bhatt reveals how relationships changed after getting wealthier: ‘Sometimes I feel jealousy’)

Personal loss and a shift in perspective The post takes a more emotional turn as he reflects on a difficult phase marked by repeated family crises. He writes about spending significant time in hospitals as his father underwent chemotherapy, a road accident involving his wife, and another accident involving his mother. Shortly after, he lost his father.

He describes how performing his father’s last rites became a turning point in his life, changing the way he viewed comparison and success.

“That period taught me that my obsession with feeling bad by comparing my situation with others was just an excuse to remain stuck in the past,” he shared.

In the years that followed, he says he shifted his focus towards gratitude and giving back. He now contributes regularly to charity and food donation efforts and places greater value on health, family and relationships.