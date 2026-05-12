'Aur kuch chahiye?': Swiggy Instamart makes ‘emergency delivery’ at wedding venue, company responds with witty reply
A viral video showed a Swiggy Instamart delivery arriving inside a wedding venue for a last minute ceremony need.
A lighthearted video from a wedding ceremony has caught the internet’s attention after it showed a Swiggy Instamart delivery partner arriving at the venue with what appeared to be an urgent item needed for the rituals.
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The video, shared on Instagram by user Supriya Mattapalli, shows a woman dressed in festive attire receiving a delivery from a Swiggy Instamart partner inside the wedding venue. The text overlay on the clip reads, “Emergency wedding delivery,” suggesting that a last minute requirement had come up during the ceremony.
The item seen in the video appears to be firewood required for the havan, a sacred fire ritual performed during many Hindu wedding ceremonies.
Delivery reaches the ritual area
In the clip, the package is quickly carried towards the ritual area, where a priest and family members are seen seated for the wedding ceremony.
The video ends with a guest happily posing with the delivered item, further adding to the cheerful mood of the clip.{{/usCountry}}
The video ends with a guest happily posing with the delivered item, further adding to the cheerful mood of the clip.{{/usCountry}}
The clip was shared with the caption, “POV: The wedding depended on a 10 minute delivery.”{{/usCountry}}
The clip was shared with the caption, “POV: The wedding depended on a 10 minute delivery.”{{/usCountry}}
Watch the clip here:{{/usCountry}}
Watch the clip here:{{/usCountry}}
Instamart reacts{{/usCountry}}
Instamart reacts{{/usCountry}}
Swiggy Instamart’s official Instagram handle also joined the fun in the comment section and wrote, “Aur kuch chaiye?? Abhi laake deta hu.”
The comment added to the humour around the video, with many social media users amused by the idea of a wedding ritual being saved by a quick delivery service.
(Also read: Chennai user spends ₹1 lakh in one year buying condoms on Swiggy Instamart)
The clip has amassed several reactions from Instagram users. One user wrote, “This is peak Indian wedding jugaad.” Another said, “Only in India can a havan item arrive through quick commerce.” A third user commented, “Swiggy Instamart really understood the assignment.” Another added, “Emergency wedding delivery is now my favourite thing on the internet.” One person wrote, “Imagine the priest waiting and Instamart saving the day.” Another said, “This is why 10 minute delivery exists.” A user also joked, “Shaadi ho ya shopping, Instamart is everywhere now.”
HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)