Australian doctor claims to be cancer-free a year after treating ‘incurable’ brain tumour himself: ‘Couldn’t be happier’

“I had a brain MRI scan last Thursday looking for recurrent glioblastoma (&/or treatment complications). I found out yesterday that there is still no sign of recurrence. I couldn’t be happier!” wrote Professor Richard Scolyer on X to celebrate a year of being ‘cancer-free’. Professor Richard Scolyer, 57, was treated with a combination of drugs before he underwent surgery. (X/@ProfRScolyerMIA)

How did it all start?

Professor Scolyer was on a holiday in Poland when he fell ill and suffered from headaches and seizures. He then underwent a brain scan and was diagnosed with ‘incurable’ grade 4 brain cancer, known as glioblastoma. This type of cancer has a very low survival rate, and most people die within a year after being diagnosed, reported Daily Mail.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“Unfortunately for me, I’ve got one of the worst of the worst brain cancers, which doesn’t have a cure. I’m not happy to accept that, I want to do something that gives me a fighting chance against this tumour,” Professor Richard told ABC News last year.

World-first cancer treatment based on own research

The 57-year-old professor then tried to cure the brain cancer on his own. He underwent an experimental therapy which was based on his own research on melanoma, a type of cancer that starts in the skin.

With the help of his colleague and friend Professor Georgina Long, who is a co-director of the Melanoma Institute Australia, he was able to be cancer-free.

Professor Scolyer was treated with a combination of drugs before he underwent surgery. This was done to teach the immune system of his body to attack cancer cells, the outlet further reported.

“To be honest, I was more nervous than I have been for any previous scan,” he told the BBC.

The professor added, “I’m the best I have felt for yonks. It certainly doesn’t mean that my brain cancer is cured… but it’s just nice to know that it hasn’t come back yet, so I’ve still got some more time to enjoy my life with my wife Katie and my three wonderful kids.”

Take a look at the post below:

The post was shared on May 14 on X. It has since then accumulated over 1.9 lakh views and the numbers are still increasing. Additionally, the post has received numerous likes and comments. A few even dropped comments on the post.

Here’s how people reacted to this post:

“Super happy for you,” expressed an X user.

Another added, “That is awesome!”

“Incredibly good news!” said a third.

A fourth joined, “This is so cool.”

“Fantastic news! Keep pushing the boundaries,” said a fifth.

A sixth commented, “Amazing! I wish I could like this twice! What a gift this has given future glioblastoma patients.”

What is glioblastoma?

According to Mayo Clinic, glioblastoma is a type of cancer that originates in the brain or spinal cord. It grows rapidly and destroys healthy tissue. Glioblastoma develops from astrocytes, which are cells that support nerve cells. This type of cancer can occur at any age, but it is more common in older adults and men.

Symptoms of glioblastoma include worsening headaches, nausea and vomiting, blurred or double vision, and seizures. Unfortunately, there is no cure for glioblastoma, also known as glioblastoma multiforme. However, treatments may help slow cancer growth and alleviate symptoms.