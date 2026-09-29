Australian man amazed by India’s diversity, challenges Western perception: ‘Each state is like its own entity’

An Australian traveller exploring India has shared his fascination with the country’s geographical and cultural diversity, saying the picture often presented in the West fails to capture just how different one region can be from another. From Rajasthan’s deserts to the Himalayas and Kashmir’s ski slopes, he pointed to his own travels as an example of how dramatically the landscape and experiences can change across the country.

An Australian traveller said Western perceptions of India failed to capture the country’s remarkable diversity. (Instagram/lewispullman_)

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‘You all are sleeping on India’

Taking to Instagram, the man, identified as Lewis Pullman, shared a video describing what has surprised him during his travels across India.

"Guys, I'm telling you, you all are sleeping on India. Often in the West, we portray India under this one umbrella term, however, it's simply not the case. I'm currently in the Himalayas, mate. Just down here is where the Dalai Lama himself resides. Just over a month ago, I was riding camels through the deserts of Rajasthan. If I go like 10 hours that way, you reach Kashmir, some of the best skiing in the world."

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{{^usCountry}} Pullman also spoke about learning to paraglide while travelling in Himachal Pradesh, saying the experience would have been significantly more expensive back home. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pullman also spoke about learning to paraglide while travelling in Himachal Pradesh, saying the experience would have been significantly more expensive back home. {{/usCountry}}

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"A couple of hours that way, I've been learning to paraglide for the last two and a half weeks, which would have cost me at least five times the amount had I've done it in Australia. And in a couple of weeks' time, I'll be in the eastern states. I've no idea what's even there; I've just heard it's very culturally diverse."

Reflecting on the contrast between the places he had already visited, he added, "Honestly, each state in India is like its own entity. Punjab was completely different to Rajasthan; Himachal Pradesh, where I am now, obviously completely different to Punjab. Come here yourself. You won't be disappointed."

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The video was shared with the caption: "India - the most diverse country in the world?"

Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts

The video drew reactions from users who agreed with his observations about India’s diversity. One user wrote, "India’s diversity is truly unmatched." Another said, "The diversity here is incredible." A third commented, "Every state feels like a different world." Echoing a similar sentiment, another user added, "This is what makes India so special."

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HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)