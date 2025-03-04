Australian man whose blood saved 2 million babies dies. All about James Harrison

James Harrison, known as the "Man with the Golden Arm," died in his sleep at 88, according to a statement issued by the Australian Red Cross organisation Lifeblood. One of the world's most prolific blood donors, his plasma saved the lives of more than 2 million babies worldwide. He died at a nursing home in New South Wales, Australia. James Harrison, dubbed as the "Man with the golden arm." (Australian Red Cross, Lifeblood)

According to the BBC, Harrison's plasma contained a rare and precious antibody, Anti-D - which is used to make medication given to pregnant women whose blood might attack their unborn babies.

When did he start donating blood?

According to Lifeblood, Harrison received blood transfusions at the age of 14 after having lung surgery. It was then that he decided to give back to society.

He started donating blood at the age of 18 and continued until he was 81. In his lifetime, he has rolled up his sleeves to donate blood over 1,000 times.

“James was a humanitarian at heart, but also very funny,” Harrison’s daughter and his blood recipient, Tracey Mellowship, told the Australian Red Cross organisation Lifeblood.

“In his last years, he was immensely proud to become a great grandfather to two beautiful grandchildren, Trey and Addison. As an Anti-D recipient myself, he has left behind a family that may not have existed without his precious donation,” she continued.

“He was also very proud to have saved so many lives, without any cost or pain. It made him happy to hear about the many families like ours, who existed because of his kindness,” she expressed, adding, “He always said it does not hurt, and the life you save could be your own.”

While remembering Harrison, Lifeblood Chief Executive Officer Stephen Cornelissen AM said, “James was a remarkable, stoically kind, and generous person who was committed to a lifetime of giving and he captured the hearts of many people around the world.”

“It was James’ belief that his donations were no more important than any other donors’, and that everyone can be special in the same way that he was,” the CEO continued, adding, “James extended his arm to help others and babies he would never know a remarkable 1173 times and expected nothing in return.”

The CEO further shared that he didn't stop donating blood even during one of “his darkest days” when his wife Barbara, who was also a blood donor, passed away. Cornelissen AM continued that Harrison leaves behind “an incredible legacy.”