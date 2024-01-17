Auto-rickshaw crossing Mumbai’s Atal Setu raises concerns, netizens ask ‘how did it enter?’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu in Navi Mumbai on January 12. After its inauguration, videos of people flouting traffic rules started circulating on social media. While some can be seen parking their vehicles on the side of the bridge and taking selfies, others can be seen littering on the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL). Mumbai: Auto-rickshaw spotted on Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu. (X/@rushikesh_agre_)

“Are Bhai. Ab bas yahi bacha tha [Only this is isn’t to see]! #MTHL. @RoadsOfMumbai you won! #AutoforSoBo,” wrote X handle Mumbai Rains while sharing two pictures of an auto-rickshaw on Atal Setu.

Take a look at the tweet here:

The tweet, since being shared on January 15, has accumulated over 66,000 views. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Check out how people are reacting to this:

“Aaj toh ek vehicle wrong side se bhi aaya [Today, a vehicle even came from the wrong side]. Vehicle owners don’t read the signboards and just blindly take the left exit at Mumbai to go to SoBo whereas it’s an exit to the Northbound freeway. Saw two vehicles take a wrong side U turn to come back and take Colaba exit,” posted an individual.

Another added, “I don’t know how two-wheelers and autos are allowed on the bridge: 1) it’s illegal, 2) it’s dangerous for the intended users.”

“Why is there no patrolling?” asked a third.

A fourth commented, “How did it enter?”

“In spite of a toll at the entrance it made this far?” shared a fifth.

A sixth tagged Mumbai Police and wrote, “How did the rickshaw enter the eastern freeway?”

What are your thoughts on this?

What is not allowed on the sea bridge?

Motorbikes, auto rickshaws, tractors, mopeds, three-wheelers, animal-drawn vehicles and slow-moving vehicles are not allowed on the bridge. In addition, entry onto the Eastern Freeway is restricted for multi-axle heavy vehicles, trucks, and buses bound for Mumbai. Instead, they are directed to take the Mumbai Port-Sewri Exit (Exit 1C) and proceed along the MBPT Road near ‘Gadi Adda’ for further movement.