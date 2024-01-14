People turn Atal Setu into ‘picnic spot’, netizens cringe at ‘horrible scenes’

PM Modi, on January 12, inaugurated Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu. Located in Navi Mumbai, it is India's longest sea bridge. Since its inauguration, visuals of people violating traffic rules on the bridge have been doing the rounds on social media. Those images and videos have angered netizens, with many calling them ‘horrible scenes’. The image shows commuters breaking traffic rules while on Atal Setu. (Screengrab (X))

“It's a picnic at #AtalSetu,” wrote an X user and shared a video. Taken from inside a car, the video shows several vehicles parked on the side of the sea bridge. People are also seen standing on the side of the bridge or strolling on it.

Take a look at this clip:

Another video shows people climbing the guardrails to click pictures of the sea.

The videos have left people irked and many shared their reactions on X. “OMG! These are horrible scenes,” wrote an X user. “Only a day has passed since the inauguration, people have started treating it as a tourist spot or rather a picnic spot despite knowing that there is no stopping on this bridge. One can buy expensive cars, clothes, fuel, and many other things but what about common sense,” added another.

“Their cars should be impounded and sold off to reduce the charges of series car commuters. Jail should be the right place for them to have a picnic,” joined a third. “This is terrible,” expressed a fourth. “Trust them to make it a picnic spot. Parking on the Atal Setu should be a challan,” commented a fifth.

PM Modi on Atal Setu:

“In a developed India, there will be facilities for all, there will be prosperity for all, there will be speed and there will be progress. In developed India, distances will be reduced and every corner of the country will be connected. Be it life or livelihood, everything will go on continuously, without interruption. This is the message of Atal Setu,” PM Modi said about the sea bridge at a public event.