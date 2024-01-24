Ayushmann Khurrana reacts to his viral singing audition, says ‘yahan se…’

Ayushmann Khurrana took to X to share his reaction to his and Aparshakti Khurana’s old audition video that has been doing the rounds on the Internet. The video, which is from a singing reality show, features Ayushmann and his brother Aparshakti Khurana. Ayushmann Khurrana made his Bollywood debut in 2012 with the film Vicky Donor.

“Yahan se shuruaat hui thi [It started from here]. Sapne dekhne ka haq har kisi ko hai [Everyone has the right to dream]. Lesson from personal experience - not to undermine anyone’s human potential,” wrote Ayushmann while re-sharing the viral video of the audition.

The video shows both of them auditioning for Channel [V] Popstars. They sing alternate lines from the Dil Chahta Hai song Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe. Palash Sen, Purabh Kohli, and Mehnaaz were the judges of the reality singing show.

Take a look at the tweet shared by Ayushmann Khurrana below:

Ayushmann Khurrana’s tweet was shared on January 23. It has since accumulated over 3.9 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has even received over 9,800 likes and numerous retweets. Many even took to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to Ayushmann Khurrana’s tweet:

“How inspiring,” posted an individual.

Another added, “This clip is gold. And it gave us two diamonds!”

“I would take this opportunity to tell you, Ayushmann, that Aparshakti’s comic timing is brilliant. Really wish to see more of him on screen,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “Beautiful journey.”

“The success,” shared a fifth.

A sixth joined, “Inspirational.”

“That’s awesome,” chimed in a seventh.

Aparshakti Khurana also shared his thoughts on the viral video. He shared the clip on Instagram and wrote, “That’s where it all started. Feel so blessed, looking at the journey so far. Looking at the faces we had. Don’t know what to say.” He added, “PS - Reposting it because some random audio got picked earlier.”

