Baboon invades vacation home, eats avocados and chips. Watch viral video

A woman staying at a house during a vacation with her friends recently had an unusual, and a tad bit scary, experience. Turns out, she was visited by a very special guest who took her food and also created a ruckus. It’s a baboon that decided to run around the house. A video shared on Twitter captures the animal’s antics. Since being shared, it has created a chatter among people. The video may take you by surprise too.

Twitter user Zoe posted the video on her Twitter handle. In the caption she mentioned that a baboon came inside the house while she was cooking and ate the avocados. The video also shows the animal popping open bags of chips.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated more than 3.8 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also received tons of comments from people. Many reacted to the video with laughing out loud emoticons.

“Him not realising that the contents came out on the other side & throwing away the empty plastic made him believe that Lay's chips are actually 100% air,” joked a Twitter user. “Wooow! This is crazy lol. Why are you scared ? He didn’t attack you guys,” expressed another. “I wouldn’t even be that much help. All I would do is shout from a distance,” commented a third. “You guys need a bodyguard,” wrote a fourth.