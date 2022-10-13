Baby chimpanzee and tiger cubs play lovingly in viral video, amazes netizens

Animals rule our hearts, and so their videos rule the Internet. From animals showing funny antics to playing with human babies, the videos that surface online are aplenty and often keep us glued to our screens for several minutes, if not hours. Recently, a video that shows an unlikely friendship between a baby chimpanzee and tiger cubs has gone viral online and is sure to ward off your tiredness.

The video was shared on Instagram by a user named Moksha Bybee with the caption "Angada". It also accompanied a heart and a tiger emoticon. The now-viral video shows a baby chimpanzee playing with two tiger cubs in an adorably cute way. And netizens couldn't get over the special bond that the little ape and its four-legged friends share.

Watch the viral video below:

Since being shared on September 26, the video has raked up more than 9.1 million views. It has also received a flurry of comments.

"This is just the absolute greatest thing ever," posted an individual. Another shared, "I can't even handle this! This should replace the puppy bowl during the super bowl!" "Angada and his sweet hugs," pointed out a third. "Wish I was there," expressed a fourth with a heart emoticon.

