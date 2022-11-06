Baby rhino imitates its goat friend, viral video wins hearts. Watch

Have you ever seen those videos that show something so sweet that they leave you feeling happy and with a smile on your face? This video shared on Twitter is one such example. It captures a wholesome moment between a baby rhino and a goat. There is a chance that the video will leave you saying aww - and that too repeatedly.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video is old but often resurfaces on the Internet and whenever the video is shared it ends up winning hearts. Recently, the sweet video was posted from a Twitter handle called Fascinating. “A baby rhino imitates his goat friend,” reads the caption posted along with the clip.

The video shows the goat and the rhino standing in the middle of a road. The goat soon starts hopping from one side to the other and its rhino friend tries to do the same.

Take a look at the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted two days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 2.3 million views and has gone viral. The post has also received tons of comments from people.

“Didn’t know rhinos can hop,” wrote a Twitter user. “Human nature and animal nature is to mimic our surroundings. So it is important to surround yourself with the right environment,” posted another. “So so cute,” expressed a third. “I love this video so much. Omg,” commented a fourth.