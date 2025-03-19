'Bal Sant' Abhinav Arora bullied with viral 'mujhe fark nahi' meme during Vrindavan visit, internet slams parents

Abhinav Arora, the 10-year-old self-proclaimed "Bal Sant", often uses the phrase "Mujhe Fadak Nahi Padta" (I don't care) in his videos, especially when addressing criticism or online trolling. The phrase has turned into a meme among social media users. However, in a recent video, a group in Vrindavan was seen mocking Arora with this phrase during his visit to the place to celebrate Holi. The video has prompted widespread criticism, with many blaming his parents and accusing them of “ruining his childhood.” Abhinav Arora in Vrindavan during Holi celebrations. (Screengrab)

In the video, Arora is seen wearing traditional Indian attire with a flower garland around his neck. While some people are trying to take selfies with him, a few from the crowd are heard saying, “Mujhe Fadak Nahi Padta.”

Here’s the video:

Social media slams parents:

An individual posted, “I feel bad for the kid—his parents put him in this situation just to make money.” Another added, “When he grows up, he will never be able to forgive his parents for what they have done to him. Childhood is precious, and he lost all of it, only to end up being trolled.”

A third expressed, “I feel sorry for the kid. His parents put him in this situation just for the sake of money.” A fourth wrote, “The kid is suffering because of his parents; he is just a kid. Perhaps people should troll his parents if they are not happy with him, but please spare that kid because he is too young.”

Last year, the spiritual orator filed a lawsuit against seven YouTubers. He accused them of harassment and defamation. His mother, Jyoti Arora, reportedly called it a “coordinated campaign to tarnish his reputation.” She claimed that he had been receiving death threats.

With close to a million followers on Instagram, Arora often shared visuals showing him following different Hindu rituals. He also posts content of himself participating in festivals, reading Hindu scriptures, and meeting religious gurus. His father, Tarun Raj Arora, manages his social media accounts and has been actively involved in shaping his online presence.