Abhinav Arora reacts to backlash over Dior ‘calfskin leather’ bag at Mahakumbh: ‘I wouldn’t have taken it to Sangam if…’

Spiritual content creator Abhinav Arora, 10, has denied carrying a calfskin leather bag to the Mahakumbh. In a statement to HT.com on his behalf, his father Tarun Raj Arora said the bag was crafted out of canvas and not calfskin, as some people online have claimed. “The said bag is made out of fabric canvas and not calfskin. I don't use leather at all even in my footwears. I will never do that in my lifetime,” the 10-year-old claimed. Abhinav Arora, 10, was seen holding a Dior bag at Mahakumbh.(Instagram/@abhinavaroraofficial)

For some context

Abhinav Arora was filmed carrying a designer Dior bag at the Mahakumbh Mela on February 12. Dressed in saffron robes, the 10-year-old held on to the backpack until moments before he took the holy dip in the Sagam - which is the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers.

For a section of the internet, the sight of a devotee carrying a designer bag was an amusing anomaly. The price of the designer bag – estimated to be over ₹2 lakh – also raised some eyebrows.

(Also read: Abhinav Arora, 10, carries Dior bag to Mahakumbh? Viral video of ‘Bal Sant’ grabs attention)

The outrage

The major backlash, however, centred around the materials used in making the backpack. Some X users claimed that Abhinav Arora was carrying the “Dior Hit The Road Backpack” which is crafted out of canvas and smooth calfskin.

In Hinduism, the cow is considered a sacred animal. Many devout Hindus reject the use of all leather, but calfskin in particular. For a number of X users, the sight of Abhinav Arora, who claims to be a devotee of Lord Krishna, carrying a calfskin bag was a cause for outrage.

“Abhinav Arora is holding a bag which is worth more than ₹3 lakhs & is made of black smooth calf skin,” an X user posted. “Abhinav brought this leather bag which is made of calf skin to Mahakumbh. I have never seen such a "Bhakt" in my life,” the user added.

The X user shared screenshots from the Dior website which show that the Large Dior Hit The Road Bag is made out of “Black coated canvas with CD diamond print and Black Smooth Calfskin.”

Abhinav Arora’s statement

In a statement to HT.com, Abhinav Arora categorically denied using calfskin. The statement was shared with HT.com on his behalf by his father, Tarun Raj Arora.

“The said bag is made out of fabric canvas and not calfskin. I don't use leather at all even in my footwears. I will never do that in my lifetime.

“And as far materialistic possessions are concerned, I am living a family-centered social life performing religious rituals. I am telling again that I am not a saint and just a devotee and a spiritual orator.

“Whatever I do, I don't hide. Otherwise I wouldn't have taken the said bag to Sangam where 2 crore people took bath on Magh Purnima,” said Abhinav.

Tarun Raj Arora denied point-blank that his son was carrying the same Dior backpack that some X users said he was carrying. However, he refused to disclose the exact make and model of the designer bag.

“It's a fabric canvas bag. Not sure about the name. We bought it on our last foreign tour,” Mr Arora told HT.com.

(Also read: Jaya Kishori addresses criticism over her ₹2 lakh Dior bag: 'My personal life is nobody's business')