Abhinav Arora, 10, says his Instagram was shut down: ‘Some people hatched a plan…’

Spiritual content creator Abhinav Arora has said that his Instagram account, where he had nearly a million followers, was shut down by unspecified miscreants. Arora, 10, regularly posted videos on his @abhinavaroraofficial Instagram account, where he had over 9 lakh followers. Around four days ago, however, the account was taken down. Abhinav Arora says his official Instagram account was shut down due to a conspiracy(Instagram/@abhinavaroraofficial)

People who now try to access the @abhinavaroraofficial Instagram page are greeted with an error message. “Sorry, this page isn't available,” the message reads.

A conspiracy

In a video from a new Instagram handle, called @abhinavbhaktiyatra, the 10-year-old spiritual content creator claimed that his account being shut down was a conspiracy.

“Zyada kuch nahi hua hai, bas mera Instagram band ho gaya hai (Nothing much, except that my Instagram account has been shut down),” Abhinav Arora said in the video, which was also reposted by his father, Tarun Raj Arora.

Abhinav, a self-proclaimed devotee of Lord Krishna, said that there were “some people” who did not want his message of devotion to reach a large audience. He said his Instagram was the best way for him to connect with his followers.

“Shayad kuch log nahi chahte the ki Shri Krishna aur Radha Rani ka bhakt aap tak pahunche. Toh unhone shadyantra kar ke mera Instagram band karwa diya (Some people did not want Shri Krishna and Radha Rani’s devotee to connect with you all, so they hatched a conspiracy and got my Instagram shut down),” said Abhinav.

He added that these people and their conspiracies could not stand in front of his devotion to Krishna. “Nobody can stop the power of faith,” he said in Hindi, adding that he is a devotee, not an influencer.

It is not clear whether the original Instagram account was hacked or taken down by Instagram due to complaints.

Abhinav Arora, known as Bal Sant to some of his followers, had earlier copped backlash for carrying an expensive Dior bag to the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

