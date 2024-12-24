Spiritual content creator Abhinav Arora opens up on trolling, his chicken video: ‘I can’t go to school…'

Spiritual content creator Abhinav Arora, often called 'Bal Sant' by his followers, on Tuesday lashed out at his trollers and said he was unable to attend school because of the trolling and cyberbullying he is going through. Abhinav Arora, 10, has nearly a million followers on Instagram, where he describes himself as India's youngest spiritual orator.(Instagram/@abhinavaroraofficial)

In an interview with ANI, 10-year-old Abhinav opened up about his struggles with the trolls adding that he only goes to school to write exams.

"I go to school. I believe both school and spiritual education is necessary. I am in class 5. Currently, I am not going to school due to trolling. Yes, I went to take exams, but because of the trollers, I cannot go to school," Abhinav told ANI.

Abhinav's father, Tarun Raj Arora also emphasised that his son is a bright student and wants to go to 'Gurukul' but currently, is unable to take his physical classes at school due to "controversies."

"He goes to school, but, currently, due to controversies, he is taking spiritual education at home. He is a bright student. He believes that both school and spiritual education is necessary, although he wants to go to 'Gurukul'," Tarun Arora told ANI.

His father further said that Abhinav is taking spiritual lessons at home.

Highlighting his court case against trolls, Abhinav said that it wasn't his aim to go to court against the Youtubers but eventually, he had to take that path.

Abhinav Arora on 'Bal Sant' title

On the tile of 'Bal Sant', Abhinav said that never addressed himself as a saint, rather he is just a devotee of Lord Krishna and wants to preach about spirituality and Sanatan Dharm.

"My followers started calling me Bal Sant out of love," Abhinav added.

When asked about his popularity and followers, Abhinav said that people who follow him are not his followers, rather they are followers of Lord Krishna.

Abhinav Arora's clarification on his chicken video

Abhinav, earlier this year, faced massive backlash over an old video where he claimed that his mother doesn't eat non-vegetarian food but cooks chicken for him.

Addressing the allegations, Abhinav explained the context of the video revealing that he had come across an "online poem" and repeated it back then.

"The video is from the lockdown. It's a very old video, around three to four years old. People have focused on just one line and targeted me. But I had only repeated a poem I heard online. I am a pure vegetarian and don't even eat onion or garlic," Abhinav said.