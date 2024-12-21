Abhinav Arora, known as 'Bal Sant', seeks FIR against YouTubers who trolled him

Abhinav Arora, the 10-year-old self-proclaimed spiritual influencer, has approached the court seeking FIRs against the YouTubers who harassed and trolled him online. His lawyer Pankaj Arya, confirming the development, said that the next hearing in the case will be held on January 3, 2025. Arya filed the case in a Delhi court against several YouTubers accused of harassing and trolling the young influencer on social media. Abhinav Arora, 10, has nearly a million followers on Instagram, where he describes himself as India's youngest spiritual orator.(Instagram/@abhinavaroraofficial)

Speaking to the media after a hearing in court, Arya stated, “The legal proceeding is underway, and the next date of hearing has been scheduled for January 3.”

He went on to elaborate on the nature of the case, revealing that a group of individuals had initiated a campaign against Abhinav Arora and his promotion of Sanatana Dharma. “We have approached the court with this matter. We will not spare them, even if we have to take the case to the Supreme Court or the High Court. We have demanded an FIR against these YouTubers,” Arya said.

This case follows growing concerns about online harassment targeting the young influencer, who has amassed a following for his spiritual content. Abhinav, who began his spiritual journey at the age of three, has been subject to significant trolling, including personal attacks and disparagement related to his religious beliefs.

Who is Abhinav Arora?

Abhinav Arora, a 10-year-old spiritual content creator from Delhi, has taken the internet by storm with his devout followers and inspiring content. With nearly a million followers on Instagram, Abhinav shares his spiritual journey, showcasing his love for Hindu festivals, scriptures, and gurus.

Recognized as India's Youngest Spiritual Orator by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Abhinav has earned the affectionate title of "Bal Sant" among his followers. He considers himself Balram, worshipping Shree Krishna as his younger brother.

In interviews, Abhinav has said that his day begins at 3.30 am, with a strict spiritual routine. He starts with 'mala jaap' (reading the rosary) during Brahma muhurta, followed by pooja at home. His morning rituals also include Tulsi Puja Parikrama and offering "Bhog" to Bal Gopal.

Despite his spiritual pursuits, Abhinav attends a school in Delhi. Initially, his classmates were hesitant to sit with him due to his traditional greetings, but his devotion has earned him respect and admiration.

As the son of entrepreneur, author, and TEDx speaker Tarun Raj Arora, Abhinav's spiritual journey is deeply rooted in his family's values. With his inspiring content and dedication to his faith, Abhinav Arora has become a role model for many young Indians.

Death threat by Lawrence Bishnoi?

Earlier in October, family Abhinav Arora claimed that he received a life threat from Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Speaking to ANI, his mother, Jyoti Arora said that Abhinav has not done anything other than devotion that he has to tolerate so much.

"Efforts are being made to do our social escalation through social media. Abhinav has not done anything due to which we are getting threats...Abhinav has not done anything other than devotion that he has to tolerate so much," she said.

"We received a call message from Lawrence Bishnoi group today where we were being threatened that Abhinav would be killed. Last night, we got a call that I missed. We received a message from the same number today that they would kill Abhinav," she added.