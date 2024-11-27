‘Bal Sant’ Abhinav Arora’s daily routine includes waking up at 3.30 am before going to school

Ten-year-old spiritual orator Abhinav Arora spoke about the trolling he has faced, his daily routine and more in an interview with The New Indians. Released in early November, the interview also delves into accusations of Abhinav being a ‘fake’ who has created the persona of a spiritual orator to gain social media fame. Abhinav Arora is a 9-year-old devotee of Shree Krishna from Delhi(Instagram/@abhinavaroraofficial)

A self-styled ‘Bal Sant’ or child saint, Abhinav has nearly a million followers on Instagram. Over the last few months, he has constantly been in the news - whether it was for dancing onstage at a religious event presided over by Swami Rambhadracharya or for filing a case against seven YouTubers claiming harassment and defamation.

On creating spiritual content for views

During his conversation with The New Indians, Abhinav Arora was asked to address claims that his spiritual and religious social media content is designed solely to capture attention. He deflected.

Instead of providing a straightforward answer, the 10-year-old pointed to content creators who post bizarre, often vulgar, videos online and asked why they are not asked the same question.

(Also read: Who is Abhinav Arora, the 10-year-old 'Bal Sant' who moved court over social media trolling?)

“Dekhiye aajkal toh log kitni gandi gandi cheezin daal rahe hain. Usko toh aap bada viral karte hain (People post such terrible stuff online. The media makes it go viral),” he replied.

“Lekin main Sanatan Dharma ka prachaar karna chahta hun toh mujhe aap sab troll kar rahe hain (However, I am trying to promote Sanatan Dharma and I face trolling),” said Abhinav.

On his daily routine

The 10-year-old also opened up about his daily routine during the same interview. He claimed that his day begins when he wakes up at 3.30 am and takes a bath. By 4 am, he begins his mala jaap, which goes on for two to two-and-a-half hours.

Abhinav said that when day breaks, he offers water to Tulsi ji. He then ‘wakes up’ the idols of Radha Govind and dresses them up before leaving for school himself.

He explained that after returning from school, he takes a nap and completes his homework also reads Hindu scriptures. Asked if he is able to balance schoolwork with spirituality, the 10-year-old said it does not pose a problem.

“I am able to manage spiritual and worldly knowledge,” he said in Hindi. “Some people like to paint, some like to sing. I like to focus on the adhyatmik,” he said. Adhyatmik is a Sanskrit word related to Atman or soul.