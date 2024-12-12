Member of Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang claims responsibility for Gurugram blast

Gurugram: In a post on social media, gangster Rohit Godara, an active member of Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang, claimed responsibility for the crude bomb blast outside a Sector 29 nightclub in Gurugram early on Tuesday morning, police officials aware of the matter said. Tuesday’s incident has left nightclub operators and employees shaken, raising concerns about safety and security in the city’s bustling entertainment hubs. (HT PHOTO)

In a Facebook post, Godara said that they were involved in the explosion that had taken place when a man called Sachin Taliyan hurled crude bombs outside two nightclubs in Gurugram earlier this week.

Taliyan, was arrested on Tuesday morning from the site of the blast.

A resident of Chhur village in Meerut, Taliyan allegedly confessed to working for Goldy Brar, a known associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, according to the first information report (FIR) filed in the case accessed by HT. Brar is a known associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

The incident has left nightclub operators and employees shaken, raising concerns about safety and security in the city’s bustling entertainment hubs. Godara’s post described the explosion as a “trailer” and warned of larger attacks targeting dance bars and nightclubs in Gurugram.

The attack is part of a new tactic by Brar and Bishnoi to instil fear and assert dominance in Gurugram and Chandigarh, according to the FIR.

“The bomb blast was just to get your attention. We can carry out bigger blasts that will shatter dance bars. This is not a warning; we do what we say,” read the social media post. He further alleged that nightclubs exploit workers and evade taxes, stating, “Those running nightclubs and dance bars by sucking the blood of poor people and evading taxes will have to pay.”

According to the police, the post was shared around 8.30am but the page was blocked by the cyber team within minutes.

Police officials said they have activated their cybercrime teams to check Godara’s claim and have intensified their probe to establish the authenticity of the gang’s involvement. “We are verifying the IP address of the post and if the gang is actually behind the blast and taking the responsibility. These gang members often take credit and show off on social media platforms for acts done by others,” said Varun Dahiya, assistant commissioner of police (crime). Security measures around prominent entertainment zones have been increased to prevent further incidents.

This is not the first such incident, in August, two men from Delhi were arrested for firing outside a nightclub in Gurugram in Sector 29. As the club only allowed couples to enter, the two could not get in. This led to an argument between them and the nightclub employees and the duo fired in the air before fleeing the spot.