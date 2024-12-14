'Bal Sant' Abhinav Arora slaps back at critics: 'Iss par kya troll karenge aap?'

Abhinav Arora, the 10-year-old self-proclaimed spiritual orator and content creator from Delhi, who often gets trolled on social media, shared a new video in which he humorously hit back at those mocking him online. In the video, Arora directly addresses the criticisms he constantly faces on social media. Known for his spiritual content and devotion to Hindu traditions, Arora faces criticism for the simplest things. His followers on social media frequently comment on what he eats, where he travels, and even his choice of clothing. Abhinav Arora Responds to Trolls in New Video(X)

The ‘Bal Sant,’ in his latest video, mocked his detractors by referencing their mocking of his food choices, saying, “When I drink lassi, you troll me. When I eat Vrindavan’s famous pani puri, you say it has onions. Now I’m having coconut water—what troll are you coming up with now? Let me know!” With his playful tone, Arora made it clear that no matter what he did, it seemed to attract negative comments. The video quickly gained traction, making rounds on social media and sparking both support and further criticism.

Take a look at the video:

The ‘Bal Sant’ took center stage earlier this year after a YouTube expose accused him of being a fraud. This led Arora to take legal action. He filed a lawsuit against seven YouTubers, accusing them of harassment and defamation.

Despite the online hate, Arora has continued to share his love for spirituality, with nearly a million followers on Instagram. His posts often feature him celebrating Hindu festivals, reading scriptures, and interacting with religious gurus. His spiritual work earned him recognition, including being honored as India’s Youngest Spiritual Orator by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Abhinav Arora’s journey into the world of spiritual oration began under the guidance of his father, Tarun Raj Arora, an entrepreneur, author, and TEDx speaker. The Arora family had previously run the Falooda Express ice cream business, but later shifted their focus to spiritual endeavors. Despite facing criticism, Arora’s courage in standing up to the trolls has earned him support from many, and his story has shed light on the challenges young influencers face in the age of social media.