Jaya Kishori addresses criticism over her 2 lakh Dior bag: 'My personal life is nobody's business'

Spiritual preacher Jaya Kishori who was criticised last year for carrying a Dior bag worth over ₹2 lakh has addressed backlash she faced on social media for owning luxury items. The 29-year-old was filmed carrying a customised Dior tote with her name on it at an airport in October. The Dior website reveals that the “Dior Book Tote” which costs ₹2.6 lakh had a “calfskin” lining which further infuriated social media users. Spiritual preacher Jaya Kishori defended herself for owning luxury Dior bag.(X/ANI)

The spiritual preacher recently appeared in an episode of ANI Podcast with Smita Prakash and addressed the backlash she faced. "I have had this bag for over three years. I felt it [the criticism] was unnecessary. I am not here so people can connect to me personally. They should be connecting to the words I speak. Apart from that, I have a personal life which is nobody's business," she said.

Take a look at the video here:

On those who criticised her for indulging in luxury while preaching spirituality, Kishori said that not all spiritual paths involve renouncing everything. "Being spiritual does not mean one should renounce everything. All you need to understand is that all of this does not get to your head," she explained.

When asked if she thought the social media posts were a deliberate attempt to tarnish her image, Kishori replied, "Yes. When they can't compete with your character, they attack your reputation."

'I am not a sadhvi'

After videos and photos of her luxury Dior bag went viral, Jaya Kishori had claimed that her version of the bag was customised and leather-free. “There is no leather in it and customised means that you can get it made as per your wish. That is why my name is also written on it. I have never used leather, nor will I ever use it,” she had told news agency ANI.

She had also clarified that she never preached renouncing materialism during her sermons and did not consider herself a saint or sadhvi. “I have not renounced anything, so how can I tell you to do so? I am clear from day one that I am not a saint, sadhu or sadhvi. I am a normal girl, I live in a normal house, I live with my family. Those who have come to my 'Katha' know very well that I never say that everything is 'moh maya', don't earn money or renounce everything,” she said.