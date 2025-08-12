‘Bande ne dil jeet liya’: Indian recollects Kerala man’s help at Dubai clinic

An Indian expat shared a video showcasing his experience at a clinic in Dubai. He noted that Dubai is regarded as one of the best cities in the world, not only because of its government facilities but also because of the wonderful people who live there. In the post, the man shared what happened when he asked for hot water while getting a checkup. The Indian man shared a story about a heart-touching gesture from a Kerala man in Dubai. (Instagram/@gavrav_in_dubai)

“Dubai ke logo ne bhi Dubai ko world ka best city banaya hai [Dubai’s people have turned Dubai into the world’s best city],” Gaurav Pratap Singh wrote on Instagram while posting the video.

He says that he visited a clinic after feeling sick, and while there, he failed to find any dispensers that dispensed hot or warm water. Ultimately, he encountered a person from management and asked for help.

Singh says he was surprised when the person, who was in a managerial position and was from Kerala, asked him to follow and got warm water for the content creator himself.

He continues by saying that a nation's greatness is not just the government facilities but also the civic sense and consideration of the people.

What did social media say?

An individual wrote, “Only in Dubai. I always found people to be so helpful. I miss that warmth in the city. Love you, Dubai. I miss you.” Another posted, “No doubt people in Dubai are very helpful.” A third expressed, “This is awesome.”

However, not everyone was impressed with the Indian expat’s story. An individual commented, “A manager’s management touched this guy's heart? I think he posted while still having a fever.”

In addition to his Instagram profile, Gaurav Pratap Singh has a YouTube channel. The channel's bio describes it as a place where he shares content related to his experience as an Indian expat in Dubai and posts videos documenting his daily routine.