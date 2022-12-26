Home / Trending / Band's soulful cover of Lata Mangeshkar's Mera Dil Ye Pukare dazzles netizens. Watch

Band's soulful cover of Lata Mangeshkar's Mera Dil Ye Pukare dazzles netizens. Watch

Published on Dec 26, 2022

The video that captures a band singing a soulful cover of the viral song Mera Dil Ye Pukare has delighted social media users.

ByArfa Javaid

Social media user Ayesha, who hails from Pakistan, became an overnight sensation after her impressive dance performance to Lata Mangeshkar’s hit Hindi song Mera Dil Ye Pukare went viral online. Since her Instagram reel went viral, our social media feeds have been brimming with various clips of people recreating her unique dance routine and singing soulful renditions of the viral song. And this particular video gaining traction online is the latest addition to that long list. It features a band’s soulful cover of the viral song, and as expected, it has impressed netizens online. Chances are, it may have the same effect on you.

“Yay or nay,” read the caption shared alongside the video by Instagram page Stereo India. A text insert on the video reads, “This ‘Bheega Bheega’ cover is much more entertaining than the viral girl’s dance.” It accompanies a love-struck emoji.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared two days ago, the video has received over 1.9 lakh views and close to 20,000 likes. The short clip has also invited a flurry of responses from netizens.

Here’s how netizens reacted to the cover:

“Thank you for blessing my feed,” posted an individual. “Loved the vibe,” wrote another. “Bheega bheega hai sama,” commented a third with a heart emoticon. “This one took my heart,” expressed a fourth.

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team.

