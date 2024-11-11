Menu Explore
Barbie-maker Mattel prints address to porn website on doll packaging, then…

BySanya Jain
Nov 11, 2024 06:59 AM IST

Toy maker Mattel has apologised for printing the address to a pornographic website on the packaging for dolls released to promote the upcoming film Wicked.

The misprint came to light over the weekend when social media users realised that the web address provided on doll boxes was leading to an adult website.

Mattel accidentally linked to a porn website on its Wicked dolls(X/@just2goodYT)
Mattel accidentally linked to a porn website on its Wicked dolls(X/@just2goodYT)

The Wicked dolls were launched ahead of the release of the highly-anticipated musical fantasy film starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. The misprint appeared on the boxes of Glinda and Elphaba dolls, the two main characters in Wicked.

Over the weekend, social media users began to realise that the web address on the dolls’ packaging was leading to a pornographic website. Instead of linking to wickedmovie.com, the toy company had mistakenly provided the link to wicked.com in what was called a massive oversight.

Mattel’s apology

Mattel is known for creating iconic brands and products, including Barbie and Hot Wheels. With its products sold in more than 150 countries and targeted mainly at children, the misprint on the Wicked dolls raised quite a few questions.

The American toy company apologised for the “unfortunate error” in a statement released Sunday.

Mattel was made aware of a misprint on the packaging of the Mattel Wicked collection dolls, primarily sold in the US, which intended to direct consumers to the official WickedMovie.com landing page,” the statement read.

“We deeply regret this unfortunate error and are taking immediate action to remedy this. Parents are advised that the misprinted, incorrect website is not appropriate for children. Consumers who already have the product are advised to discard the product packaging or obscure the link and may contact Mattel customer service for further information.”

Wicked is set to release in the US and UK on November 22.

