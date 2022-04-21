Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Barista records himself giving out Puppuccinos to dogs. Watch wholesome video
trending

Barista records himself giving out Puppuccinos to dogs. Watch wholesome video

The video of the barista giving out Puppuccinos to dogs was posted on Instagram.
The image, taken from the Instagram video shows the barista giving out Puppuccino to a dog.(Instagram/@grahamcrackers888)
Published on Apr 21, 2022 07:02 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

If you love watching dog videos to uplift your mood, then here is a video that may make you very happy. It is a clip that showcases a barista giving out Puppuccinos to dogs and the reactions of the furry creatures to the delicious dish.

Instagram user Graham who bio says he loves to “give out pup cups” posted the video. “Giving all the sweet angel faces a little treat! This blew up on my TikTok so wanted to share it on my Instagram too! Enjoy little buddies,” he posted along with the video. The clip shows the different dogs happily taking bites out of the pup cups (Puppuccinos) that Graham is holding.

Take a look at the sweet video:

RELATED STORIES

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated nearly 1,000 likes and counting. The post has also prompted people to share various comments.

“The last one said “I’ll take it from here.” Lol,” wrote an Instagram user. “So cute!!!!” commented another. “Just saw this on another acct. This is so sweet. Having 3 pups of my own, nice to know for some barista, it brings as much joy as it does to see our pups so happy. You're a sweetheart,” posted a third. “You have a dream job,” expressed a fourth. “These are amazing. I wanna see more!!” shared a fifth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram dog.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP