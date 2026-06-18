‘Bas 5-6 saal ke liye India chhod do’: Woman in America ‘strongly urges’ people to move abroad

A video by a content creator urging Indians to relocate abroad for five to six years has ignited a fierce debate on Instagram. She argued that leaving the country, even for a few years, will teach people valuable lessons and reshape their lives. She further claimed that this stint would drastically boost bank balances. While many enthusiastic viewers agreed and asked for relocation tips, the post also drew sharp criticism.

The content creator whose video has sparked a debate on Instagram. (Instagram/@ruchisaini.0407)

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“5–6 Saal Abroad = Life Change | Reality You Must Know,” content creator Ruchi wrote on Instagram and shared a video. In the video, she is seen walking outside while recording herself. It opens with a text insert that says, “Bas 5-6 saal ke liye India chhod do.”

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In her video, Ruchi strongly advocates that individuals should take the leap and relocate outside of India for at least a few years. She firmly believes that the inevitable challenges, independence, and daily struggles one faces while navigating an entirely unfamiliar environment serve as a lesson for life.

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{{^usCountry}} Expanding on this philosophy, she claimed that after spending a few transformative years living abroad, people experience substantial growth in their bank balances and financial independence. She said that expats also discover that the entire experience has deeply reshaped their lives for the better. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Expanding on this philosophy, she claimed that after spending a few transformative years living abroad, people experience substantial growth in their bank balances and financial independence. She said that expats also discover that the entire experience has deeply reshaped their lives for the better. {{/usCountry}}

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(Hindustantimes.com has reached out to Ruchi. This report will be updated once she responds.)

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What did social media say?

Many online users echoed Ruchi’s sentiments, eagerly reaching out to seek her practical advice on successfully relocating abroad. On the flip side, the post sparked a counter-perspective, with several people arguing that they would still choose to stay and invest in their future, building a fulfilling life right here in India.

An individual wrote, “Beautiful advice and absolutely right.” Another added, “How to relocate? I feel it's too difficult.”

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A third commented, “Good for you… But don’t give ghatiya advice… what if they shout at you, ‘Go back to your country’?’ We have everything in our country. We just need proper educational qualifications. It’s better to stay in our own country than go abroad and do menial jobs.” A few others also referenced instances of racism faced by Indians in foreign countries. A fourth expressed, “Will you help me?”

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According to her Instagram bio, although Ruchi lives in Australia, she is currently in the USA.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Hindustantimes.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)