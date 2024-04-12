 ‘Be aggressive with action, not voice’: Mumbai entrepreneur on leaders who shout at colleagues | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

‘Be aggressive with action, not voice’: Mumbai entrepreneur on leaders who shout at colleagues

ByArfa Javaid
Apr 12, 2024 01:23 PM IST

The Mumbai-based entrepreneur said that shouting in organisations should not be “normalised” just because it was “glorified 20 years ago”.

A Mumbai-based entrepreneur recently shared his thoughts on social media regarding leaders who shout at their colleagues or team members. He expressed that just because this kind of behaviour was glorified 20 years ago, it doesn’t mean that it should be normalised. Additionally, he offered some advice to those who have bosses who shout at them.

Arindam Paul suggested that one should not tolerate their bosses shouting at them and should speak up and address the issue directly.(X/@arindam___paul)
Arindam Paul suggested that one should not tolerate their bosses shouting at them and should speak up and address the issue directly.(X/@arindam___paul)

Read| Beyond IIT and IIM: CEO lists 6 'unacceptable' habits for early stage startups

“Anyone who shouts at colleagues/team members has no business being a leader. And no business being in a corporate set up,” wrote start-up founder Arindam Paul on X.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

He said that one should not “normalise shouting in organisations”, and added, “If you get shouted at, call it out.”

Paul further suggested that one should be “aggressive with actions, not voice”, and that can be done without being “rude”.

Here’s what the start-up founder posted on X:

The post was shared two days ago on the microblogging platform. It has since then garnered more than 62,000 views and over 600 likes. The share has also received numerous comments from X users.

Also Read| ‘Don't be in Mumbai, Delhi’: Unacademy CEO Gaurav Munjal champions for Bengaluru as ultimate start-up capital

Check out how people have reacted to this post here:

“I have heard of a top industrialist (one of India’s richest) in the early days often throwing his shoe at people in leadership meetings when angry. I am hoping these remain legacy and aren’t the news from today’s boardrooms,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Very true, I had many experiences at my previous company. Managers used to be extremely rude with different teams + Delhi slang, of course. I had to call it out a bunch of times and correct them privately. If you don’t know how to operate with people, you shouldn’t be in an organisation, in my opinion.”

“Respect yourself: walk out of such meetings, discussions. It is very difficult to confront such persons especially at such times. Walking out could be simpler: this is a very tough situation to be in and one could freeze, try and remember to respect yourself and find the strength to walk,” expressed a third.

“So well put!” shared a fourth.

A fifth joined, “Absolutely! True leadership is about respect, collaboration, and constructive communication.”

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

News / Trending / ‘Be aggressive with action, not voice’: Mumbai entrepreneur on leaders who shout at colleagues
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On