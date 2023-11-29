‘Be careful who you travel with’: Canadian travel vlogger reveals how her trip to Iceland turned into a ‘disaster’

A travel vlogger from Canada took to Instagram to share her travel experience, warning other travellers to be careful about who they choose to travel with. She recounted her first trip to Iceland in 2017, which turned out to be a ‘disaster’.

The travel vlogger saw northern lights, drove around the Golden Circle, and more.(Representational Image/Unsplash)

“You won’t believe what my first trip to Iceland was like,” reads the caption to the Instagram post shared by Amy. In her post, she revealed that her first trip to Iceland after her breakup was a ‘disaster’. “I had never travelled alone and was scared. So, I invited anyone and everyone. Eventually, the only person available was a girl I worked with at a restaurant.”

In the following slides, she narrated her Iceland trip. “That first night [when they reached Iceland], she was arrested in our hostel by 6/7 police after she tried to attack me, punched the hostel receptionist in the face and was kicked out of the hostel,” Amy added.

Amy then rearranged her plans to avoid her travel companion and made friends with people at the hostel. She went on to see northern lights, drove around the Golden Circle, saw waterfalls, and more.

Despite avoiding each other during the trip, Amy and her travel companion had to fly back home together, which Amy said was ‘insanely awkward’. Since their trip to Iceland, the two are not on speaking terms.

Amy also warned her followers to be careful while choosing their travel partners and advised that the best people to travel with are strangers from their hostels.

Take a look at the Instagram post here:

The post was shared a week ago. It has since garnered numerous likes and comments. Many even flocked to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to the post:

“This story sounds far too familiar. Glad you’re not friends with this individual anymore,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Wow, what a crazy story! I can totally relate to the first travel experience not always being sunshine and rainbows. These trips are hard but they are amazing learning opportunities.”

“Omg what a crazy story. Glad the trip turned around for you!” expressed a third.

A fourth wrote, “Yup! I learned this the hard way too.”

“Woah that’s an insane story,” shared a fifth.

