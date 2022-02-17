Bear catches fish, takes it home and goes back in the water for more. Watch

The videos that show animals in their natural habitat, simply existing in the most untouched way possible, are always a delight to watch. These are the videos that make you marvel at nature and how adept these animals are in being able to sustain themselves. This particular video that involves a bear that likes to catch fishes, falls exactly in that category.

The video opens to show how a bear comes out of a water body. The creature can be seen holding a fish in its mouth and walking away from the water, towards its home. The camera pans to show how it walks away with the fish in its mouth. The bear looks quite satisfied with its catch and this is how it stores food for later.

This video was shot at the McNeil River Sanctuary in Alaska in the Western United States on the northwest extremity of North America. The video concludes to show how the bear safely keeps its catch at home and goes back into the water for more. The sound of the flowing water and the greenery that surrounds the bear makes this video even more beautiful to watch.

Take a look at the animal video right here:

What are your thoughts on this video?