Beauty pageant contestant's onstage blunder goes viral after she mishears name. Watch

A video of a beauty contestant has gone viral after she mistakenly walked forward believing she had secured a place in the pageant’s Top 22, only to realise moments later that her name had not been called. The incident took place during the coronation night of Miss Grand International 2025 in Thailand. The incident took place during the coronation night of Miss Grand International 2025 in Thailand.(X/@Klausfigu)

In the video, 31-year-old Isamar Herrera, representing Panama, is seen standing on stage alongside 76 other contestants from around the world. As the names of qualifiers are being read out, she appears to think she has heard her own name. Smiling and celebrating, she steps forward and pumps her fists in the air as the cameras zoom in.

But within seconds, the crowd falls silent, and it quickly becomes clear why. The woman whose name had been announced was, in fact, Paraguay's hopeful Cecilia Romero.

“Aaah, I beg your pardon, I announced Miss Grand Paraguay. There is a lot of noise in this hall, packed full of fans from all over the world," the host announces, clarifying the confusion.

Herrera then awkwardly walks back to her spot while the actual qualifier, Romero, makes her way to the front of the stage to celebrate her moment.

How did social media react?

The clip has gone viral on social media, with users calling for empathy instead of ridicule.

“Panama, Canada, Paraguay, sound the same, don’t condemn her,” one user wrote. “Maybe she didn’t really understand because of language barrier,” another said.

“You were a good candidate, impeccable every time you came out, and you deserved the classification. I’m sure better things will happen in your life,” said a third user.

“Poor girl, wish someone had told her before she reached the front,” expressed another.

What did Herrera say about the mishap?

The contestant herself has taken the moment sportingly. “These things happen. It was a mistake and this is a competition. You have to know how to lose and recognise the triumph of others,” she said afterwards, as per a report by the New York Post.

In the end, the crown went to Emma Tiglao of the Philippines, who was named Miss Grand International 2025.