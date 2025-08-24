'Began bleeding profusely': Passenger praises Air India crew's response to 'extremely distressing' emergency

A passenger on an Air India flight from New Delhi to Bengaluru praised the swift medical response by the cabin crew and pilot after a passenger began bleeding profusely from her nose. Sharing his experience on X, a National Law School of India University professor who was on board flight AI 2807 described the incident as “extremely distressing,” but praised the cabin crew and airport staff for their professionalism and composure. The professor’s post has since drawn attention online, with many praising the crew’s quick action and professionalism.(REUTERS/ Representational)

“The flight attendants handled their high-pressure task very well, attending to the patient medically, while keeping poised and calm through it all. Staff wore surgical gloves, and medical waste was collected in a special bag to be disposed of,” he wrote.

According to his account, the pilots ensured an early landing at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru so a doctor could board the aircraft. Despite the late hour, passengers also cooperated, staying seated as the medical team examined the woman.

“A lot of patience and skill goes into ensuring safety on board flights, much of which is unseen and often unappreciated. So, this is a note of gratitude and respect for how Air India and the @BLRAirport staff handled tonight's incident. I hope the woman is well on her way to recovery,” he added.

